Fermanagh businesses back Halloween festivities

WITH the Council no longer staging the long-established Halloween celebrations in the county town, Enniskillen BID has once again announced its spooky celebrations for the season ahead.

Backed by local businesses in the town, BID has revealed a week-long programme of events starting Friday October 24 and culminating in the return of the town’s much-loved fireworks display on Friday October 31.

Funded and organised by Enniskillen BID and, with increased sponsorship from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council who have awarded £6,600 in funding, this year’s Halloween Festival promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet.

Advertisement

The festival kicks off in energetic style with the return of the Spooktacular 5K, proudly sponsored once again by Enniskillen BID.

This much-anticipated community run is open to all ages and fitness levels, with participants encouraged to don their most creative Halloween costumes.

From Saturday October 25, a full programme of themed events will take place on Castle Island, with family fun event in the Town Centre on Thursday October 30 bringing magic, mystery and excitement to the Halloween holidays.

A full week of activities kicks off with the return of the much-loved Pumpkin Patch, where families can pick their own pumpkins, enjoy themed games, storytelling sessions and crafts.

Also launching on the opening weekend is the ever-popular Fright Night on Castle Island, returning with all-new scares and eerie surprises.

The Halloween celebrations come to the heart of the town centre on October 30 with a full Family Fun Day, organised by Enniskillen BID.

The Halloween Festival will conclude on October 31 in dramatic fashion with the return of the Enniskillen fireworks display, thanks to a renewed partnership with Encirc.

Advertisement

Speaking about the expanded festival, Noelle McAloon, BID Manager, said they’re absolutely delighted to bring an entire week of Halloween celebration to Enniskillen this year.

“At the heart of this festival is our goal to support the town centre and local economy. We want people to enjoy everything Enniskillen has to offer — from retail and hospitality to culture and community — while celebrating the season together,” she said.

Full event schedules, timings and booking details (where required) will be shared on the Experience Enniskillen social media channels and website.