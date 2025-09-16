Fermanagh boxer Owens set for pro bow in Donegal

Enniskillen’s Rhys Owens is set to make his professional boxing debut on October 18 at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny.

The card, Rumble in the Hills: Rising Stars, is promoted by Jason Quigley, former world middleweight title challenger, under Sheer Sports Management, in association with Donegal County Council, and will be streamed live on TrillerTV.

Owens, 23, built a strong amateur career fighting out of Erne BC, winning the Irish Elite 60kg Lightweight Championship in 2024 and representing Ireland at the European U22 Championships and the Strandja Memorial Tournament.

In June, he signed a professional contract with Conlan Sports and Sheer Sports Management, becoming the first Fermanagh boxer in nearly five decades to turn professional.

The Enniskillen fighter shared the news on Instagram today (Tuesday), writing: “The wait is over… PRO DEBUT time. I’m buzzing to announce my professional debut will take place on October 18th at the Aura Complex, Letterkenny on the Rumble in the Hills: Rising Stars card. This is just the beginning, can’t wait to put on a show for you all. Live on TrillerTV. DM me for your tickets.”

The card promises a strong line-up of Ireland’s rising stars. Omagh’s Callum Bradley (7-0), a three-time Irish amateur champion, has already notched wins over Jake Polland and Darwing Martinez this year. Other fighters include Eoghan Lavin (6-0, 2KOs), Danny Duffy (2-0), Kian Hedderman (1-0, 1KO), and Jason Myers (3-0, 2KOs).

Promoter Jason Quigley said: “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing professional boxing back to Donegal. We have a phenomenal night of boxing in store with a lot of undefeated, up-and-coming young fighters — these are lads you could potentially see on massive stages, fighting for titles down the line.”

Tickets are available through Sheer Sports Management, at the venue, or from the boxers themselves. Fans can also follow all the action live via TrillerTV.