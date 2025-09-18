Fermanagh band performs for Gaza

FERMANAGH band ‘Tully’ were one of the main acts who took centre stage in Roslea over the weekend at a concert which was held in a bid to raise money for people affected by war in Gaza.

A large crowd turned out to Derrygannon Hall as part of the fundraiser in the county for the Medical Aid Palestine and Gaza Pediatric Care Initiative, which provides support in Gaza.

‘Tully’, who have established themselves as one of the top bands in the county, performed some of their popular tracks and hits, as well as collaborating with ‘Glór Tíre’ champion Patrick Treacy.

The four-member group from the Knocks have been regular performers at many functions in the county, but they’ve risen to fame on the music scene since their partnership with Nathan Carter.

‘Tully’ have built on their popularity by releasing a number of hit songs, as well as playing alongside the likes of Donegal Country music legend Daniel O’Donnell at different festivals.

The Fermanagh band is in big demand, confirming that they will be headlining at the Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon on Friday, September 26, where they’ll entertain their large fan base.

They’ve also confirmed they’re “back in the studio recording” some new material.

“We are currently back in the studio recording our debut album and creating some exciting music on the folk roots scene,” a spokesperson for ‘Tully’ said.

Recently, there was an hour of prayer and reflection for the people of Gaza at various churches and parishes throughout Fermanagh, including at St Patrick’s Church in Derrygonnelly.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council also voted in favour of illuminating its buildings as part of a internationally celebrated Global Day of Action for Gaza, with events held throughout the county.