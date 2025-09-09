Experience key for Ederney in dramatic win

Mannok SFC Group B Round 2

Ederney 2-17 Teemore 2-14

EDERNEY lit up the Senior Championship on Saturday evening, claiming their first win of the campaign in a pulsating, high-scoring clash with Teemore that had drama from the very start.

The tone was set inside two minutes when Conan Donohoe was hauled down in the square, handing Eoin McManus an early penalty.

But Chris Snow, ice-cool between the posts, guessed right and dived low to his left to pull off a stunning save.

Barely a minute later, Snow was making headlines at the other end, stepping up to nail a two-pointer from a free.

The first half remained tight, with both sides trading scores, but Chris Kelly’s men went in 1-09 to 0-09 ahead at the break.

Ronan McCaffrey settled any Teemore nerves with a point, before Ederney struck for the first of the goals as Conor McGee came forward before off-loading to Sean Cassidy who finished with real confidence.

Eoin McManus hit a Teemore free on eight minutes before the same player hit a two pointer against the breeze on 10 minutes.

Ederney with a strong breeze in the opening half saw Shaun McCarron point, but again Teemore were working hard and a McManus free mid-way through the half left only a single point between them.

Cassidy and another two pointer free from Snow moved the home team four clear, while at the other end McManus pointed from a free after 19 minutes.

Sean McNally pointed for Teemore,while Shaun McCarron and Eoin McManus traded scores as half-time loomed.

Niall Clarke hit a well struck point on 29 minutes, but it was Ederney who finished the better and points from Cassidy and Paul McCusker left it 1-09 to 00-9 at the break.

After the restart, Cassidy pointed a free, while set piece scores were also converted from McManus (45’) and Cassidy (free).

Ederney were finding pockets of space to move into and further points from Conor McGee, Cassidy (2) and Niall Maguire left it 1-15 to 0-10 with 10 minutes to play..

Colm McNally finally got Teemore’s next point on 50 minutes before a much needed two pointer from McManus left it 1-15 to 0-13.

It got better for the away side as the brilliant McManus converted a penalty for the Shamrocks after a foul on Colm McNally.

However, right from the kickout, Ederney scored a goal of their own as Paul McCusker raced clear before lashing his shot high to the roof of the net.

Cassidy made it a six point game just as the time entered additional time, while Jack Quinlan pointed for the Shamrocks as they attempted to chase down Ederney.

A Paul McCusker score on 63 minutes settled any Ederney nerves, but it wasn’t over yet as a drilled free from McManus went to the top corner of the net to put three between them.

Time had ran out though for Teemore though and Ederney deservedly moved top of their group, with a round three tie against Kinawley up next.

Teemore now have a mouth-watering clash with Erne Gaels in St Patrick’s Park in Tempo to look forward to in two weeks’ time.

Teams & Scorers

Ederney: Chris Snow (0-04), Jack Keown, Manus Maguire, Michael Maguire, Eoghan Donnelly, Declan McCusker, Finbar Gillen, Lughaidh Donnelly, Shaun McCarron (0-02), Pól McKervey, Conor McGee (0-01), Martin McGrath, Shay Deazley, Paul McCusker (1-02), Sean Cassidy (1-07). Subs: Niall Maguire (0-01) for E Donnelly (39), Eoin McKervey for S Deazley (59), Darren McCusker for M McGrath (62).

Teemore: James Maguire, Dara McManus, Rian McNally, Ciaran McManus, Damien Lee, Aaron McManus, Sean Doherty, Niall Clarke (0-01), Ronan McCaffrey (0-01), Cian McManus, Eoin McManus (2-09), Conan Donohoe, Colm McNally (0-01), Seán McNally (0-01), Aaron Lee. Subs: Jason McCaffrey for C Donohoe (41), Jack Quinlan 0-1 for N Clarke (43), Liam MacEnri for S Doherty (45).

Referee: Oliver McShea (Enniskillen Gaels)