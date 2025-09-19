Excitement builds for the return of FLive

Some of the county’s top literary and innovative talents are set to unite for a six-day festival which will “capture the spirit of Fermanagh through creativity” as the popular FLive returns.

Excitement is building in the county ahead of the start of the Fermanagh Live festival which is set to take place in the county from Tuesday, September 30, for six days, until Sunday, October 5.

A range of events including concerts, talks, screenings, workshops and trips to historical sites will take place during the six days, with the award-winning Carlo Gébler headlining the festival.

The 71-year-old Dublin writer, who lives in Enniskillen with his wife and five children, is one of the country’s top authors who has won a number of awards for his novels, short stories and plays.

He will appear at a special event in the town where he will discuss the conflict which occurred in the North, alongside local journalist Denzil McDaniel and well-known photographer David Barker.

There will be plenty of local flavour at FLive with Enniskillen writer Kevin Quinn delivering some of his renowned poems, while the Fermanagh Film Club will also screen one of their new movies.

Comedian Paddy Cullivan, who recently sold out the Ardhowen Theatre, will deliver an action-packed new sketch. Local historian Seamus Mac Annaidh will also lead a historical tour.

Other events scheduled to take place during the extravaganza include performances from local blues outfit ‘Sidewalk Boogie’ and a two hour show from ‘Jazz Brunch’ at the Enniskillen Hotel.

The festival will then be concluded in style on October 5 when the award-winning and respected vocalist and tenor Andrew Irwin, along with pianist Gareth Knox, entertain his many local fans.

Chairwoman of FLive, Ann McDermott, is excited for the upcoming celebration.

“Each year FLive seeks to capture the spirit of Fermanagh through creativity and share it with audiences in ways that are both inspiring and inclusive,” explained Ms McDermott.

“The 2025 programme brings together music, words, film, theatrical performance and history in spaces that resonate with meaning.

“From intimate readings and thought-provoking conversations to unforgettable performances on stage and on water, this festival is a celebration of culture rooted in place, yet open to everyone.

“We can’t wait to welcome you, whether you’re a long-time supporter or joining us for the first time, to six remarkable days in the heart of Fermanagh,” added the FLive chairwoman.