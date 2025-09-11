+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineErneside put on the market for £15m
Cross border shopping

Erneside put on the market for £15m

Posted: 11:27 am September 11, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Erneside shopping centre has been put up for sale with a guide price of £15,050,000.

The 171,590 sq ft shopping centre, which sits on a 9.9-acre site with 638 car parking spaces, is the dominant retail destination in the town, attracting a recorded 2.15 million visitors in 2024.

Anchored by Marks & Spencer and Next, the scheme also features a strong tenant mix including JD Sports, New Look, Superdrug, Lifestyle Sports, Waterstones, Holland & Barrett, and Poundland.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Related posts:

‘One in four’ are living in poverty in Fermanagh Alan completes 60k challenge for charity Milk prices currently the same as the 1980s

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:27 am September 11, 2025
Top
Advertisement