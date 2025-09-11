Erneside put on the market for £15m

Erneside shopping centre has been put up for sale with a guide price of £15,050,000.

The 171,590 sq ft shopping centre, which sits on a 9.9-acre site with 638 car parking spaces, is the dominant retail destination in the town, attracting a recorded 2.15 million visitors in 2024.

Anchored by Marks & Spencer and Next, the scheme also features a strong tenant mix including JD Sports, New Look, Superdrug, Lifestyle Sports, Waterstones, Holland & Barrett, and Poundland.