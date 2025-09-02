Enniskillen’s Boles impresses on debut at the World Cup

ENNISKILLEN’S Claire Boles enjoyed a World Cup debut to remember as she helped Ireland progress to the quarter-final of the competition after recording 23 tackles during their 43-27 victory over Spain at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday.

Grace Moore’s second-half brace of tries steered Ireland past the challenge of the Spanish in Northampton, as they made it back-to-back bonus point wins at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Ireland’s qualification for the quarter-final stage was confirmed by New Zealand’s 62-19 success against Japan, ahead of this coming Sunday’s Pool C decider between the top two teams in Brighton (kick-off 2.45pm).

Scott Bemand’s side bagged their bonus point by half-time to lead 24-12. Spain, the reigning Rugby Europe champions, had earlier drawn level thanks to tries from Claudia Pérez Pérez and Marieta Roman Mallen.

However, number 8 Moore’s well-taken double cancelled out a Claudia Peña Hidalgo effort, as Ireland added to their first-half scores from Dannah O’Brien, Amee-Leigh Costigan, Eve Higgins, and Anna McGann.

Costigan also stepped in as captain when Sam Monaghan, who took a knock to her hip, was taken off as a precaution. McGann doubled her tally on the 70-minute mark, either side of further Spanish tries from Lourdes Alameda and Cristina Blanco Herrera.

Making her first start in Ireland’s front row, prop Ellena Perry impressed during her hour on the pitch and earned the Mastercard player-of-the-match award, while Boles led the way defensively with 23 tackles on her World Cup debut.