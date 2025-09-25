+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen woman to contest drugs charges

Enniskillen woman to contest drugs charges

Posted: 11:19 am September 25, 2025

A CONTEST date has been fixed in the case of a 22-year-old woman who is facing number of charges relating to the alleged possession of three types of drugs, one of which is in the most serious category.

Kayleigh Georgia Elliott from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of having the Class A drug cocaine as well as cannabis and Ketamine which are both Class B.

It is further alleged she intended to supply amphetamine and cannabis.

A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to the charges at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Elliott’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on November 26.

