Enniskillen turns rainbow for Fermanagh Pride

THERE is a carnival atmosphere in Enniskillen this afternoon, as the county comes together to celebrate Fermanagh Pride 2025.

The second annual local Pride parade kicked off at the slightly later time of 12.30pm today (Saturday, September 6), with large crowds lining the streets to take in the colour and creativity on what has thankfully turned out to be a beautiful sunny day. It wasn’t just young and old and people of all backgrounds taking part either, even local pets were getting in on the fun, which doesn’t stop with the parade.

The party will be continuing at Enniskillen Castle this afernoon, followed by a ‘pre-drinks’ part at JT Ryan’s, ahead of the main after party – complete with a top-class drag act performance – at Industry, above the Crowe’s Nest.

Advertisement

Speaking to the ‘Herald ahead of the fesitivities, Geraldine McGovern from the organising committee said the team spoke of the importance of bringing Pride to Fermangh.

“In our small county of Fermanagh, many people feel unseen or without a safe space to be themselves. Seeing Pride events across the UK inspired us to create that space here too – so everyone can feel accepted, included, and safe,” she said.

Sponsors of this year’s Pride include Encric, Community Find, Balcas, Unison Northern Ireland, Pilgrims Foodmasters and Experience Enniskillen.