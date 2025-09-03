Enniskillen Town make it two wins from two

F&W Division One

Enniskillen Town 3 Beragh Swifts 1

THE setting was dreary on a grey afternoon at St Michael’s Pavilion, and by Ryan Hanna’s own admission, so too was much of the second half — but Enniskillen Town’s first-half sparkle carried them to a 3-1 win over Beragh Swifts.

Hanna set the tone on five minutes when the ball broke to him at the edge of the area and he drilled low beyond the keeper to give Town a flying start.

Before half-time, Nic Collen doubled the lead, glancing home a header after a neat move down the right involving Callum Frempong and Adam Breen.

Just before the break Beragh were reduced to ten when Jason Aiken was sent off for pulling down Breen as the last man.

Yet the Swifts struck back six minutes after the restart, Dale Robinson turning in from a set piece to halve the deficit.

Town steadied themselves and restored daylight 15 minutes from time.

James Harrigan, having combined with Brendan Lilley down the left, was clipped in the box and picked himself up to hammer the penalty high to the keeper’s left.

For Hanna, that ended the game; but the contrast between the halves was evident.

“I thought we played really well in the first half, controlled the game and from a defensive point of view we were solid,” he said.

“We won a lot of second balls which gave us the basis to get primary possession. In the forward areas we moved the ball well and created plenty of chances.”

That control ebbed away after the interval.

“The second half we were really poor. It lacked intensity, energy, and in fairness to Beragh, they changed their shape – and it didn’t look like they had 10 men at times,” he admitted.

“I was disappointed with how we managed the second half; we gave away a lot of free kicks and didn’t manage certain situations.

“But then we were a bit better and broke a few times; our final ball just let us down.”

There was, however, ultimately satisfaction in the outcome.

“All in all, we’re pleased with three points. We knew it’d be a competitive fixture – Beragh always is – and there’s loads for us to work on,” Hanna said.

“With no game next week, we’ve five sessions before the Junior Cup, so we’ll be looking to make strides before we field in Belfast against Albion Star.”

The weekend’s results ensured Town and Kesh are now the only division one teams with 100 per cent starts to the season, both with two wins from two.

Man of the match went to Frank Wallace, whose tireless display underpinned a mixed, but ultimately winning afternoon for Town.