Enniskillen pupils reach Angus final

FOUR pupils from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School are in the final stages of the prestigious ABP Angus Youth Challenge, after a year of showcasing their skills, teamwork and commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Mackenzie Wilson, Jenson Lindsay, Alfie Thompson and Conor Phair began their journey 12 months ago and have since reared five calves, visited Brussels and even learned how to cook the perfect steak.

“We got the calves in December – three heifers and two bullocks. They’ve been in the house all year and are now on their finishing ration,” explained Alfie. “The heaviest at the start has put on the least weight, but the rest of them have caught up.”

As part of their project, the boys organised a special fundraising event attended by more than 130 people, where they launched a farmer-friendly soil analysis guide. The evening included expert guest speakers, a raffle and a live auction supported by local agri-businesses.

““Our project links animal, human and plant health,” the team explained. “We wanted to help farmers improve soil health while raising funds.”

The pupils also enjoyed a four-day study tour, beginning at Linden Foods in Dungannon, where they toured the meat packing facility and delivered their presentation. They then visited CAFRE’s Loughry campus and won the cooking challenge for the best fillet steak.

Other stops included John Egerton’s farm to see calf-rearing, suckler cows and sheep; Harte Peat farms in Monaghan, with its robotic dairy unit; and a trip to Brussels, where they visited the NI Executive office, the European Parliament, and a small family farm that developed a thriving farm shop during Covid.

With the final results imminent, the Enniskillen Royal Grammar pupils have already made their mark as future leaders in sustainable agriculture.