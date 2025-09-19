Enniskillen publican to lead NI hospitality sector

MICHAEL Cadden, managing director of Pat’s Bar Enniskillen, the Lusty Beg Island Resort, and the Enniskillen Hotel, has been appointed chair of Hospitality Ulster.

He succeeds Stephen Magorrian of the Horatio Group, whose term has concluded.

Colin Johnston, managing director of the Galgorm Collection, has been named vice chair, stepping into the role previously held by Mr Cadden.

The appointments were confirmed at Hospitality Ulster’s Annual General Meeting, held at the Enniskillen Hotel on Tuesday, where members discussed the opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

Hospitality Ulster represents thousands of businesses across Northern Ireland, employing tens of thousands of people and contributing over £2 billion annually to the economy.

The organisation continues to campaign on issues such as energy costs, VAT competitiveness, and business rates reform.

Mr Cadden said it was an honour to take up the role at such a pivotal time. “Our sector has shown remarkable resilience and innovation, but we continue to face significant challenges – from workforce recruitment to high operating costs. Working with both our executive team and our members, I look forward to driving forward practical solutions and ensuring hospitality remains a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s economy and tourism offering.”

Vice chair Colin Johnston said he was pleased to support Mr Cadden and the wider board in representing the industry.

“Our hospitality businesses are among the best in these islands, and we must ensure they have the right conditions to flourish.”

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill congratulated both men on their appointments and paid tribute to outgoing chair Stephen Magorrian. “Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the headwinds of rising costs, labour shortages and the need for a dedicated hospitality strategy.”