Enniskillen dangerous driving accused to stand trial

A case in which it is alleged serious injury was caused to a male during a driving inside at a service station is to be heard at trial.

Shelby Vance (21) from Cabragh Road, Irvinestown who is charged with causing grievous bodily injury by driving dangerously.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in Lakeside Service Station at Queen Street Enniskillen on May 12 2023.

Standing in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court Vance spoke only to confirm his identity and to enter a plea of not guilty.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the case were disclosed during the short hearing.

A defence barrister advised he has only recently been instructed in the case and requires time to fully study the papers.

However he added he has established a number of expert reports will be sought in terms of the incident and as these have not yet been identified it would not be prudent to fix a trial date at this point.

This was agreed by Judge Brain Sherrard who remanded Vance on continuing bail of £200 bail to return to court on September 19, when the defence are to provide an update on progress.