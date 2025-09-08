Enniskillen Castle to light up for awareness campaigns

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council will illuminate Enniskillen Castle in a series of symbolic colours throughout September to mark several important awareness campaigns and commemorative events.

On Friday, September 19 the Enniskillen Castle and the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh will be lit up green for World Mitochondrial Disease Week.

Mitochondrial disease (mito) is a genetic illness affecting energy production predominantly in the major organs. Mito is one of the most common genetic conditions, yet is little known about it.

Both buildings will be illuminated in pink on Saturday, September 20 mark the 18th heavenly birthday of Enniskillen’s Ellie Nicholl, in whose memory the charity Ellie’s Retreat in Castle Archdale was established.

Since little Ellie passed away from an extremely rare genetic disorder in 2016, over 250 bereaved families have found solace in free respite breaks in Fermanagh.

On Sunday, September 21 the buildings will be illuminated in purple to mark World Alzheimer’s Day 2025.

This year’s theme, “Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s Disease,” focuses on the importance of early diagnosis, understanding symptoms, and supporting those affected.

Monday, September 22 will see the buildings illuminated in pink to celebrate Organ Donation Week, a UK-wide campaign that encourages people to talk about organ donation and register their decision.

Finally, both buildings will be illuminated in blue on Saturday, September 27 in recognition of St Vincent de Paul Day.

The international charity has a strong membership in Fermanagh and Omagh, and last year its volunteers offered £5 million in assistance to local families and individuals across the District.

For more information on illuminating Enniskillen Castle and the Strule Arts Centre, please visit the Charity Support section of the Council’s website at www.fermanaghomagh.com, contact the Community Services team at 0300 303 1777, or email communitysupport@fermanaghomagh.com