Enniskillen boxer counting down to professional debut

ENNISKILLEN boxer Rhys Owens said he’s “getting everything done right” as he prepares to make his professional debut in three weeks when he headlines a major night of boxing in Letterkenny.

The 23-year-old has been named on the card for the ‘Rumble in the Hills: Rising Stars’ night which is set to take place at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny on Saturday, October 18.

Owens will be facing Romanian Stefan Nickoli in the ring. The Enniskillen man recognises the challenge he’s up against, but he’s embracing the opportunity to showcase his talents.

“Stefan [Nickoli] has had 50 or 60 pro bouts so it’s going to be a tricky night’s work,” Owens said.

“Myself and Sean [Crowley] are going to sit down and do our homework and come up with a plan.

“I’m feeling good. The camp is going well with plenty of sparring. I’m doing my S&C and I’m working with a nutritionist so I’m just getting everything done right,” added the local boxer.

In June, Owens signed a professional contract with Conlan Sports and Sheer Sports Management, becoming the first Fermanagh boxer in nearly five decades to turn professional.

The event in Letterkenny is promoted by Jason Quigley, a former world middleweight title challenger, under Sheer Sports Management. Owens is thankful for the opportunity to box.

“Jason [Quigley] and Jamie [Conlon] are two sound fellas with great contacts. They know the game inside out. It has been brilliant working with them,” explained the 23-year-old boxer.

“I grew up watching Jason. Jamie was a wee bit before my time but everyone knows his brother Mick and what he has done for the sport. They’re two massive names that draw massive names.

“I was down in Dublin at the [Michael] Conlon fight and I was ringside beside Ryan Burnett, a former world champion. It’s great to be surrounded by all of those people, it’s where I want to be.”

Owens built a strong amateur career, fighting out of the Erne Boxing Club in Fermanagh.

He won the Irish Elite 60kg Lightweight Championship in 2024 and was selected to represent Ireland at the European U22 Championships and the Strandja Memorial Tournament.

Despite turning pro, the Enniskillen man has retained his strong links to the Erne Boxing Club with the well-known Sean Crowley remaining as Owens’ coach for the next stage in his career.

“Sean knows me better than anybody,” explained Owens, known by his nickname ‘Lights Out’.

“A lot of people when they turn pro think they have to change things up and run and sign with a high profile coach. I’m not like that, I’m more rooted.

“Sean has been working with me since I was a kid. It was a no-brainer for me.”

The ‘Rumble in the Hills: Rising Stars’ night is being organised in association with Donegal County Council and will be streamed live on TrillerTV.

Owens is looking forward to making his debut in Donegal and he’s thankful for all of the support from his fans in Fermanagh and the many who are getting ready to attend the major bout.

“It’s going to be a great night,” Owens said.

“To be making my debut in a big show, where there’s going to be just shy of 2,000 people at it, it’s going to be special. People are coming onboard now too as supporters which is great.”