Encirc empowers grassroots action on local poverty

COMMUNITIES across Fermanagh are getting a much-needed boost thanks to a new funding initiative by a local business aimed at tackling poverty and improving lives.

Administered by the Fermanagh Trust, the Encirc Tackling Poverty Fund is enabling local groups to deliver meaningful support where it’s needed most, from fighting isolation to creating new opportunities.

The initiative is part of Encirc’s Social Impact Strategy which is built around one clear aim – to raise the aspirational glass ceiling in its local communities.

The company wants to reduce local deprivation, create opportunities, and invest in a brighter future for all the community.

The funding will support seven impactful projects across the county.

First Housing Aid and Support Services will rent storage units to house donated furniture, enabling rapid crisis response and tenancy support.

Carrowshee Park Sylvan Hill Community Association will launch a community fridge and warm meals initiative, alongside workshops on budgeting, cooking, and energy-saving.

Home-Start Lakeland will provide urgent, flexible support to families in crisis, including transport assistance, volunteer support, and gift vouchers for children’s birthdays and Christmas.

Action for Children will support vulnerable young people in supported housing with budgeting workshops, food and fuel vouchers, and essential winter clothing.

Connect Fermanagh will expand its telephone befriending service by distributing energy-efficient household items such as electric fleece blankets and thermal clothing.

Erne East Community Partnership Ltd (Oak Healthy Living Centre) will continue its vital drop-in service for individuals facing isolation, addiction, and mental health challenges through weekly sessions, outreach, and advocacy.

Community Advice Fermanagh will deliver benefit entitlement checks and financial advice clinics across the county, particularly targeting rural and isolated communities.

Lauri McCusker, director of the Fermanagh Trust, said they are delighted to announce the first awards from this new fund, “The organisations receiving support are rooted in their communities and know first-hand the challenges people are facing. From food and fuel to financial advice, befriending, and family support, these projects will make a real difference.”

Encirc managing director, Sean Murphy said the Encirc Tackling Poverty Fund was created to stand alongside those who are working tirelessly at the heart of our communities, tackling poverty, hardship, and isolation.

“I want to thank the Fermanagh Trust for their outstanding role in administering this fund and ensuring that support reaches those organisations making the greatest impact.

“Most importantly, I want to pay tribute to the community groups and volunteers represented.”