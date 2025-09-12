Ely Lodge brought to the market by Savills for £5m

Savills has been instructed to bring to market Ely Lodge, a historic 209-acre estate with over 2.7 miles of private lough frontage on Lower Lough Erne. The property, which has been extensively restored and maintained, is offered for sale by private treaty with a guide price of £5m.

Occupying a commanding peninsula position just six miles from Enniskillen, Ely Lodge comprises a seven-bedroom residence, five cottages, traditional farmyard, 2.5-acre walled garden, arboretum, and extensive pasture and woodland. The estate also benefits from outline planning permission for a new dwelling and domestic garage.

A notable feature of the estate is its unrivalled loughside setting, which includes The Gully folly, private jetties, boat houses, and superb opportunities for boating, fishing, and field sports. Shooting rights extending over 3,000 acres are also included in the sale.

Ely Lodge has a distinguished history, having served as the Ulster seat of the 5th Duke and Duchess of Westminster. The property was also associated with the Loftus family of Loftus Hall, and later played a role during the Second World War as one of several County Fermanagh sites used by the US Navy. More recently, Ely Lodge was home to Lieutenant Colonel Robert Grosvenor, who became the 5th Duke of Westminster, and was the birthplace of Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster.

Today, the estate provides a rare opportunity to acquire one of Northern Ireland’s finest country houses, fully restored and offering exceptional privacy, natural beauty, and heritage.