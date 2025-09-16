ELO celebrates 30 years of show-stopping success

For 30 years, Enniskillen Light Operatic (ELO) has been bringing music, colour, and energy to the Ardhowen stage, captivating audiences with its vibrant productions of well-loved musicals.

What started as a branch of the Enniskillen Actors Company has grown into a much-loved society dedicated solely to the magic of musical theatre.

ELO’s journey began in 1995 with Annie Get Your Gun, but its roots stretch back to a 1986 performance of Scrooge, staged by EAC during the festive season, a tradition that continues to this day.

Since then, ELO has built a proud legacy of producing an exciting mix of musical theatre, delighting generations of local audiences and providing a creative home for performers, musicians, and backstage talent alike.

From its early days ELO developed from the more traditional ‘light opera’ musicals, to trying to present a wide variety of styles of musicals that still appeal to the broadly family oriented audience.

More recent years have seen favourites such as Grease, Wizard of Oz, The Addams Family, and in 2022 they brought Disney to the Ardhowen stage for the first time in their own history with The Little Mermaid.

Top talent

Over the years, Enniskillen Light Operatic has nurtured a remarkable pipeline of young talent.

Performers like Ciaran McMenamin and Rachel Wilcox went on to build professional acting careers.

In the past 15 years, several ELO alumni have progressed to professional training in London and secured roles in television, such as Jonny Cameron’s appearance in Hope Street.

One of the most recent success stories is Rhys Hopkins, who landed a lead role in the Asia tour of the West End hit Dear Evan Hansen.

“I had some friends at school involved in ELO’s production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ At this point I had never been involved in any musical production or any performing outside of drama at school,” Rhys Hopkins told the ‘Herald.

“My friends had pushed me to audition for the next production which was ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’ This was my first introduction into musical theatre and while it was daunting, ELO created a safe space for me to express myself and develop my talents into something I’m now lucky enough to call a career.”

Rhys said that, for him, ELO was ultimately about community – it was the first time he had truly felt celebrated for his creativity.

“I owe a lot of my ambition and career aspirations to the support I was given by friends and mentors at ELO. ELO has such a special legacy of celebrating local talent spanning over 30 years and being even a small part of that and having that experience at a young age was truly transformative for me as a person and a creative.”

Musical journey

Among those who helped bring Enniskillen Light Operatic to life in its earliest days is Caroline Stenson, a founding member whose passion and commitment played a key role in shaping the group’s identity.

“We had a drama company called Enniskillen Actors Company back then and we decided we’d like to develop the musical side of our company.

“Under the guidance of Eamonn Bradley we formed Enniskillen Light Operatic and began our journey of performing annual musicals,” Caroline said.

For Caroline, ELO has always been a family affair. Her daughter Nadia grew up around rehearsals, gradually becoming more involved behind the scenes before eventually stepping into the spotlight herself.

“Nadia used to attend rehearsals with me from a very early age and even helped me learn my lines by watching the script for me.

”She was always happy and comfortable in that environment and got on well with everyone,” Caroline explained.

“She gradually progressed taking on important activities such as props, prompting and eventually stage management. Her progression to performing on stage happened in her own way and in her own time. Thankfully she made that next step.

“I’m proud to have been part of the creative team involved in its formation and confident that it will continue to grow and develop, hopefully for another 30 years. I also love the inter-working with all the other amazing groups who perform regularly on the Ardhowen Stage.”

ELO owes much of its success to the talented production teams, dedicated committee members, and countless backstage volunteers who have brought its shows to life.

From early figures like director Eamonn Bradley to long-serving musical director Irene Kernoghan and treasurer John McCrea, the contributions of many individuals have been vital to the group’s continued success.