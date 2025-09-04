Ederney overturn 11 point deficit to claim a draw

Mannok SFC Group B Round 1

Erne Gaels 1-14 Ederney 0-17

EDERNEY staged a remarkable comeback at Páirc na hÉirne in Belleek on Sunday evening, overturning an 11-point half-time deficit, to take a share of the spoils against reigning county champions Erne Gaels.

Advertisement

Erne Gaels went into the game as favourites and they appeared to be living up to the expectations with a strong first-half display, surging into a 1-11 to 0-03 interval lead, with Declan Bonner’s side showing their skill and quality.

The Belleek side were unable to replicate that form in the second half though, scoring just three points, as a spirited Ederney side hit fourteen points, including a Niall Maguire equaliser, to claim a well-earned draw.

Ederney made a strong start to the game, with Paul McCusker striking over for the opening score.

Barry McCann registered a good two-point score for Erne Gaels, before Sean Cassidy and Ryan Lyons then traded points, to give the reigning champions a 0-3 to 0-2 advantage with twelve minutes played.

Erne Gaels continued to dominate with McCann pointing and Brian Mullin kicking over a two-point score.

Ederney goalkeeper Chris Snow kicked over their final score of the half after 20 minutes, before the hosts took complete control with Tommy McCaffrey, Oisin Kelm and Lyons adding scores.

The Erne Gaels men then struck for the game’s only goal with 26 minutes played, when the pacy Oisin Kelm weaved his way through the Ederney defence before firing to the net to extend their advantage.

Advertisement

Michael Óg McGarrigle and Mullin were to the fore in the middle for the Belleek boys and they finished the half on top with Lyons kicking over another two-pointer, with Kelm giving them a 11-point advantage.

After the restart, McCann split the posts to extend the home side’s lead to 12 points.

The St Joseph’s men then pushed high on Brian Ryder’s kickouts and they began to get a foothold in the game with county man Sean Cassidy kicking over a two-pointer from play, which he followed up with an accurate free.

Conor McGee, Cassidy and Declan McCusker then added further scores for the Ederney charges.

In complete control of the game and possession around the middle third, Fermanagh captain Declan McCusker showed all of his class and experience, landing a two-pointer, to cut the deficit to four.

Both sides began to introduce fresh legs into the action at a rain-sodden Páirc na hÉirne with Ederney’s Paul McCusker kicking over two fine scores to leave two between the sides, with six minutes left to play.

Fermanagh all-star Martin McGrath, playing his first game of the season for Ederney, then made it a one-point game after he kicked over from an acute angle, to the delight of the St Joseph’s faithful in Belleek.

Erne Gaels substitute Seamus Ryder showed his quality to put two between the sides, but Ederney came roaring back with Manus Maguire and a Cassidy free leaving it 1-13 to 0-16 with normal time played.

The game entered injury time and both sides created and coughed up numerous scoring chances.

With 33 minutes played, McGarrigle thought he had won it for Erne Gaels when he split the posts but Ederney managed to muster up one final opportunity, with Niall

Maguire striking over an equalising score.

On Saturday, Ederney are at home in their second round game against Teemore. Erne Gaels, meanwhile, travel to Patrick McManus Park on Sunday to take on Kinawley.

Teams

Erne Gaels: Brian Ryder, Shane Mimna, Jack McCann, Ultan O’Reilly, Paul Ward, OIsin Kelm (0-O1), Ryan Lyons (0-3,1x 2p), Michael Óg McGarrigle (0-1), Brian Mullin (0-02, 1x2p), Odhran Johnston, Martin Gilfedder, Aogan Kelm (1-2), Tommy McCaffrey, Barry McCann (0-04, 1 x 2p). Subs: Seamus Ryder (0-1) for Barry McCann (36) Paul McCaffrey for Ultan O’Reilly (39), Eamon Óg Magee for Martin Gilfedder (53).

Ederney: Chris Snow (0-1,f), Jack Keown, Manus Maguire (0-1), Michael Maguire, Eoghan Donnelly, Declan McCusker (0-5,1 x 2p), Finbarr Gillen, Lughaidh Donnelly, Shaun McCarron, Pól McKervey, Conor McGee, Martin McGrath, Shay Deazley, Paul McCusker (0-4,1x2p), Sean Cassidy (0-5,1x2p). Subs: Niall Maguire (0-1) for Eoghan Donnelly (HT), Eoin McKervey for Pól McKervey (56), Eamon Monaghan for Shay Deazley (56).

Referee: Eoin Murphy (Derrylin)