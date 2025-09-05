Ederney boss delighted with character shown

EDERNEY showed all of their experience and quality to overturn an 11-point deficit and claim a draw against Erne Gaels in the opening round of the Fermanagh GAA Senior Football Championship on Sunday.

The odds were heavily stacked against the St Joseph’s men at the interval at Páirc na hÉirne, with the reigning champions set to open their campaign with a win, only for a remarkable and characteristic Ederney comeback.

The result blows the SFC Group B section wide open, with Ederney hosting Teemore and Kinawley at home against Erne Gaels in huge championship clashes this weekend.

“The momentum we had in the second half, we would have loved to came away with the two points, but once they got the point late, we were very happy to take the point,” Ederney boss Chris Kelly said.

“We came from 11 down. That shows a lot of fight and character from our boys and we’re only going to get better from here because that’s the first time this week that this group have been together.”

Ederney’s experience shone through in the second half with the McCusker brothers, Declan and Paul, Finbarr Gillen, Sean Cassidy and Martin McGrath carrying the fight to the Erne Gaels side.

Kelly praised the St Joseph’s men for their resilience and determination.

“We expect nothing less from them. They’re a serious group of players,” the Ederney boss said.

“Our hunger was massive in that half and it really brought us back into the game and the conditions really made it a game of two halves. It will be dog eat dog right to the very end in this group.”

While Erne Gaels manager Declan Bonner said that the result was a “good start” for his Belleek side, there’s no hiding that the Páirc na hÉirne team were disappointed with the final outcome.

“It’s a good start. We were 11 points up at half time, but in fairness to Ederney, they came back and it could have gone any way in the end. A draw was a fair result, I think,” Bonner said.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Derrygonnelly kicked off their championship campaign with a win over Lisnaksea, while Belnaleck claimed the spoils against Enniskillen Gaels in their opener.