Drugs case to move to Crown Court

A CASE involving multiple charges relating to alleged drugs offences is to move to Crown Court for trial.

Jordan Deery (24) from Drumbeg, Enniskillen is accused possessing and intending to supply both cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property namely cash and obstructing police.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on dates between May 25 and September 15, 2023.

The case was listed as a committal hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court however a defence lawyer explained the case papers had only recently been received and some

time was required for legal consultation.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed to adjourn the committal until September 15 when Deery is expected to be returned for trial.