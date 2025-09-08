Donnelly hat-trick downs Ballinamallard

Playr-Fit Championship

Newington 4 Ballinamallard Utd 1

By Aaron Hassard

JAY Donnelly walked away from Inver Park with the match ball, as his hat-trick helped Newington towards a 4-1 success against Ballinamallard United on Friday night in Larne.

Donnelly netted his first of the night on 20 minutes, lifting the ball over namesake Lorcan Donnelly in the Ballinamallard goal.

Darren Stuart forced home from close range on the stroke of half time to double the hosts advantage. Former Cliftonville and Glentoran forward Donnelly then netted twice in two minutes before the hour.

James McGrath added a late consolation for Ballinamallard with a fine free-kick, but it was 3 goals for forward Jay and 3 points for The Swans.

Mark Stafford made four changes from the side that suffered a late defeat at Loughgall the previous Friday night. Richard Johnston moved into the starting line-up to replace Ryan Morris.

Alex Holder missed out with illness, while Aaron Arkinson and Daniel Barker moved to the bench.

James McGrath also returned to the starting team, where he was joined by Caolán Donnelly, his first start since re-signing for the Mallards.

Marc Walsh returned to the matchday squad following injury, while Tommy Connolly and Nathan Sherry both continue their spell on the sidelines.

There was an early warning of what was to come inside the opening minutes. Jay Donnelly ghosted in behind the Mallards backline, before Lorcan Donnelly held a low short by the forward.

Ruadhri Donnelly then set up brother Jay on 13 minutes, with his shot from the edge of the box just wide of the far post for Newington.

It was hosts who broke the deadlock on 20 minutes. Richard Gowdy, who possesses a dangerous long-throw, restarted play quickly on the left side, throwing the ball behind the Ballinamallard backline.

The ball fell into the path of the clinical Donnelly, who lifted the ball over Lorcan Donnelly to open the open the scoring.

Donnelly nearly got a second before half-time. Reacting quickest to a second ball from a Gowdy throw into the box, Donnelly guided his effort narrowly wide.

Callum Moorehead had the first sight on goal for Ballinamallard on the half hour, but his effort was blocked, before Newington added a second just before the break.

Another inviting long throw by Gowdy was flicked on at the near post area by Aodhfionn Casey into the onrushing Stuart, who forced the ball over the line from close range at the second attempt.

Ballinamallard made a triple change at the break as they looked for a way back into the tie.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and, unfortunately for the Mallards, it came for the hosts on 55 minutes.

Patrick Downey reacted quickest to a flick-on in behind, forcing the Mallards keeper into a good save. Stuart reacted quickest to the loose ball, setting up Donnelly who applied a low finish from 12 yards.

Two minutes later, Newington made it 4-nil before the hour mark.

A quick exchange of passes on the right side of the box preceded Nathan Watters setting up Donnelly, whose exquisite strike with the outside of his right foot curled into the bottom left-hand corner.

A hat-trick for Donnelly, who demonstrated his Irish League prowess on the night.

Ballinamallard netted a with eight minutes remaining, but it was only a consolation goal.

Daniel Barker was fouled just right of the ‘D’, with McGrath stepping up and curling a low free-kick into the bottom left corner of Rian Brown’s goal.

Joshua McIlwaine almost got another for the Mallards, his low effort hit the post late on. It was Newington’s night, a result which moves them above Ballinamallard in the league standings.

Ballinamallard: Lorcan Donnelly, Richard Johnston, David Jonathan, Jake Browne, Joshua McIlwaine, Darragh Byrne, Callum Moorehead, Tiarnan Campbell, James McGrath, Caolán Donnelly, Sean McAteer. Subs: Jamie Ray, Dean Corrigan (Browne 46), Aaron Arkinson, Gary Armatrong (Campbell 46), Marc Walsh (Moorehead 74), Daniel Barker (Byrne 46).