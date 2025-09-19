Disgraced priest jailed for historic child sex abuse

A disgraced priest has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for the decade-long sexual abuse of four children.

On Friday morning former Canon Patrick McEntee was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court.

The offending relates to abuse while McEntee was a teacher at St Michael’s College, Enniskillen, dating back to the late 1970s and involving boys aged 11-17. The assaults took place in his private quarters, where he inappropriately touched the boys.

McEntee was convicted on eight of nine counts of indecent assault against four boys following a jury trial on June 11.

His Honour, Judge Richard Greene KC, described McEntee as a ‘predatory pedophile’ who kept a ‘dark unseen’ side away from his public persona during his time as a priest.

He noted that the offending began just one year after the Dromore priest was ordained in 1977. He cited McEntee’s abuse of power and trust not only as a teacher in St Michael’s College, but as a member of the clergy, adding that the assaults took place in a school where the boys ‘should have been safe’.

Judge Greene noted McEntee’s lack of remorse by denying the offences and also his plans to appeal the convictions, citing further trauma for the victims.

However he noted McEntee to be a ‘vulnerable man’ with health complications who will likely have an ‘impaired, different experience’ of prison as compared to a younger man.

In sentencing McEntee was assessed as having ‘high culpability’ and a ‘medium likelihood’ of committing further offences.

Victim impact statements given by the four men highlighted the prolonged psychological and educational impact of the sexual abuse. One victim described the abuse as a ‘harrowing experience’, with another was described as ‘bright and enthusiastic’ before McEntee’s abuse.

Noting the seriousness of the offending, balanced against McEntee’s age and health difficulties, judge Greene sentenced the former priest to seven years immediate imprisonment, with a term of licence to be served following his release.

McEntee was further ordered to sign the sex offenders register and was barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.