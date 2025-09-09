Devenish GAA hosts Garrison 5K / 10K

RUNNERS, walkers, and supporters are being encouraged to lace up their shoes and hit the road as Devenish GAA prepares to host the 2025 Garrison 10K and 5K.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 13, at 10.30am and will raise vital funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, combining community spirit with scenic routes and a shared goal of making a difference.

The annual event organised by the Garrison club attracts competitive runners in the chip-timed categories and appeals to many more who like to walk, jog or run to take part for fun.

Both the 10K and 5K routes are chip- timed and allow runners and walkers alike, to take in the scenic Lough Melvin views.

There are cash prizes for the winners and finisher medals for all participants. The usual spread of refreshments will greet everyone both at the finish line and inside the clubrooms afterwards.

Online registration for the event is now open at devenishgaa.clubzap.com/products

In person registration will take place in the Devenish clubrooms between 7.30-9pm on Friday, September 12 and between 9-10am sharp on the morning of the event, Saturday September 13.

The club extends its sincere thanks to the sponsors of this year’s event and extends a warm welcome to everyone to come along and take part while raising funds for a worthy cause.