Deserved share of the spoils in Devenish

CADCO IFC GROUP B ROUND 1

Devenish 2-12 Derrylin 1-15

By Martin McBrien

A FRANTIC last quarter saw Derrylin come from two points behind to lead by two only for Devenish to reverse the situation with two minutes to go, but O’Connell’s holding their nerve to eke out the draw.

This was a deserved share of the opening round points for the underdogs against the Group top seeds on their home turf.

Devenish made the better start in a cagey opening quarter with a greasy ball making handling difficult.

Fionan O’Brien slotted over a fifth minute home opener, Cian O’Brien doubling the lead after ten minutes.

Derrylin finally got off the mark two minutes later with Fearghal McGovern industrious throughout, pointing.

A Josh Smith score after a neat interchange with midfield partner Cathair Leonard, made it all square by the midway stage.

Conal Maguire shot Devenish ahead again with a good score on the turn, Fionan O’Brien adding a 20th minute point.

Derrylin then jumped ahead when Tom Lunney cleverly fisted home a Diarmuid Owens floated delivery but ill discipline was to cost the O’Connell’s dearly in the run up to half time.

Devenish frees inside their own half twice moved forward for dissent into two point range, Cian O’Brien duly converting to put three in it.

James Dolan pulled one back from play before another O’Brien 2 pointer conversion on the stroke of half time made it 0-10 to 1-3.

Although Marc Lynam hit a quick Derrylin point on the restart, Devenish surged further ahead in the 36th minute with Jamie Flanagan blasting home for the penalty spot after Cian O’Brien had been fouled.

When O’Brien then pointed a free, it seemed as if the Garrison men were on a victory roll but Derrylin had other ideas.

A 41st minute Luke Flanagan point triggered the visitors purple patch. Smith and Leonard again combined to send the former through for a 44th minute goal.

Two McGovern points in quick succession, followed by an Eoin Maguire single, left it all square by the 50th minute.

Just two minutes later, Derrylin goalkeeper Brian Lunney stroked over a lead 2 pointer free to throw open the possibility of a shock result.

But Devenish hit back with Cian O’Brien’s fourth 2 pointer free to level again.

Points apiece by Jason Love with a fisted effort and full back Lanty Feely then thrust the home side in sight of victory.

With a minute to go, a McGovern score cut it to the minimum.

Derrylin then displayed admiravle composure in constructing a patient build up for Flanagan to equalise with a cool and collected finish.

This was a fair result, keeping both sides championship prospects very much alive. It means they each go into round two seeking a first win with Devenish away to Tempo, and Derrylin hosting Aghadrumsee.