Derrygonnelly shoot down Lisnaskea with early goals

Mannok SFC Group A Round 1

Derrygonnelly 3-11 Lisnaskea 2-8

By Pauric McGurn

DERRYGONNELLY showed real resilience and firepower in their six-point win over Lisnaskea at a drenched Canon Maguire Park on Sunday afternoon as they started their Championship campaign with a win.

Despite the torrential rain making conditions treacherous, they struck early and decisively with three goals in the 9th, 12th, and 17th minutes—an explosive start that gave them a commanding lead.

Lisnaskea regrouped and fought back admirably in the second half, with Sean Keenan narrowing the gap to five points in added time via a well-taken free. But Derrygonnelly’s early dominance proved too much to overturn, and they held firm to seal the victory.

It was the 2024 Intermediate champions who struck first as Justin McDade got through to fist over on four minutes, while Derrygonnelly had to wait until the ninth minute to get going but it was a hugely important goal.

Stephen McGullion caught the ball in a busy middle before Conall Rasdale raced down and brilliantly played in Shane McGullion who calmly passed the ball to the net with real panache as Derrygonnelly went clear by two.

Stephen McGullion then pointed just a minute later, and it was slowly becoming the McGullion show as Shane again powered forward and pointed, 1-2 to 0-1.

Damian Og Kelly pointed for Lisnaskea after Joe McDade did well, however Derrygonnelly would go up and hit a second goal as a Rory Smyth ball was collected by Ronan McHugh who smashed the ball home to give the home side a six point lead, 2-2 to 0-2.

Shane McGullion moved in for another point while the home side struck a third goal on 17 minutes as Gary McKenna went through before laying it off to Jarlath Flanagan who found the net, leaving it 3-3 to 0-2 after 17 minutes.

Derrygonnelly had their tails up and further points from Leigh Jones and Stephen McGullion left twelve between them, however Lisnaskea hit back via a much needed Dylan Tierney point, 3-5 to 0-3.

On 23 minutes the Emmetts pounced for a goal themselves. After Sean Keenan was fouled he quickly tapped and went through before blitzing a shot from 30 yards out to the net giving Lisnaskea real hope of getting back into this one, 3-5 to 1-3.

The scoring finally cooled off before a Rory Smyth point and right on the stroke of half time Justin McDade pointed a free to leave eight in it at the break, 3-6 to 1-4.

A Sean Keenan free for Lisnaskea five minutes into the second half cut the deficit before a torrential downpour of rain made life increasingly difficult for the two sets of players. Lisnaskea also lost Liam Mullarkey to a nasty injury that meant the game was stopped for four minutes.

Derrygonnelly had a Gary McKenna pointed free before a Jack Kelly free came back off the post and Gareth McGovern put over the rebound as the hosts went clear 3-8 to 1-5.

McKenna hit another Derrygonnelly free as the scores dried up, while a Justin McDade free for Lisnaskea on 54 minutes left it 3-9 to 1-6.

With both sides running the subs on and the game fizzling out Lisnaskea were handed a chance as Tomas Clarke struck for goal right on 60 minutes. With six additional minutes to be played all of a sudden Lisnaskea sensed a comeback.

Sean Keenan pointed from a free on 62 minutes to reduce the margin to just five, while Gary McKenna pointed a free a minute later as time slipped down, 3-10 to 2-7.

Keenan hit another free for the Emmetts to again reduce the margin to five but as Lisna-skea searched for a goal it was Derrygonnelly who broke away and Stephen McGullion registered to confirm a six point victory for the Harps and two points in the Group.

This coming weekend Derrygonnelly travel to Belnaleck on Saturday evening while Lisnaskea host Enniskillen Gaels on Sunday evening.

Teams & Scorers

Derrygonnelly: Jack Kelly, Aaron Jones, Oisin Smyth, Michael Jones, Rian McGovern, Shane McGullion (1-2), Ronan McHugh (1-0), Jarlath Flanagan (1-0), Stephen McGullion (0-3), Gareth McGovern (0-1), Leigh Jones (0-1), Aidan McKenna, Conall Rasdale, Rory Smyth (0-1), Gary McKenna (0-3). Subs used: Michael Duffy for L Jones (47), Rory Joe Duffy for C Rasdale (53), Niall Maguire for M Jones (53), Stephen Gilroy for A McKenna (55), Eamon McHugh for R McGovern (60+3).

Lisneakea: Ethan McCaffrey, Kevin Smyth, Liam Mullarkey, Kai McGoldrick, Conor Clifford, Ruairi Gribben, Conor Clarke, Mark Kelly, Joe McDade, Dylan Tierney (0-1), Sean Keenan (1-3), Justin McDade (0-3), Paul Mohan, Damian Og Kelly (0-1), Mark Little. Subs used: Tomas Clarke (1-0) for R Gribben (HT), Adam McKenna for L Mullarkey (40), Calum McInnes for D Og Kelly (53)Kevin Currran for K Smyth (60+2).

Referee: Gerard Gallagher (Devenish)