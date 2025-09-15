Declan Bonner appointed Fermanagh GAA manager

ERNE Gaels manager Declan Bonner has been officially appointed as the new Fermanagh boss.

The former Donegal Ulster Championship winning manager was ratified at a Fermanagh GAA County Board meeting tonight (Monday).

It was also confirmed that Daithí Hand and Peter Galvin would take on the role of Fermanagh hurling manager, replacing Joe Baldwin.

Ronan Gallagher has been officially appointed as Fermanagh Under-20 Football manager with Pat Cadden returning to the role of Minor Football manager, while Cyril Dunne will lead the Minor Hurling side.