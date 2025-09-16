Cruel romance scam robs Enniskillen woman of £40k

A RUTHLESS romance scammer has conned more than £40,000 from an Enniskillen woman in a case police warn could happen to anyone.

Police say the woman first made contact with the fraudster online and began communicating via social media.

Over time, what she believed to be a genuine relationship developed.

The scammer then persuaded her to transfer money on multiple occasions, sometimes sending funds directly and at other times purchasing gift cards and passing on the codes.

Detective Inspector Harris described the case as ‘a prime example of how persuasive these fraudsters can be, building an emotional connection with their victim only to take advantage’.

He said the criminals behind these scams are ‘highly skilled at emotional manipulation’ and invest weeks or even months into grooming victims before asking for money.

Police explained that romance scammers commonly invent stories or emergencies, such as medical bills or travel costs, to play on emotions and justify their requests for cash. They often promise to repay the money, but the reality is that the relationship is a fabrication and their only goal is financial gain.

“This isn’t about companionship,” DI Harris warned. “All they want is your money, and to get as much of it as possible.”

In this case, the Enniskillen woman was persuaded to part with more than £40,000. Officers said the scale of the loss highlights how tempting it can be for victims to overlook their doubts and believe in the promises of romance.

Police also warned that many victims feel too ashamed or embarrassed to come forward, which allows offenders to continue targeting others. They urged anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation not to suffer in silence.

Officers issued advice to those using dating websites and apps, stressing the importance of keeping communication on the original platform, where additional safety measures are in place. People are also encouraged to do their own research on anyone they are speaking with online, including checking names, locations and family details across different social media platforms to spot inconsistencies.

Profile pictures, they warned, can easily be stolen from elsewhere on the internet, and a simple reverse image search may reveal if a photo has been lifted from another source.

Most importantly, police said, no one should ever send money to someone they have not met in person. “If you’re looking for friendship, companionship or love online, it should never begin with being asked for money,” DI Harris said. “If it does, it’s not a relationship worth having.”

Anyone who has been a victim of such a scam should report it to police on 101, contact their bank immediately, and report online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. Advice is also available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or through the ScamwiseNI Facebook page.