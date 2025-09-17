+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCrimestoppers offers reward after agricultural thefts
CONCERN… There has been a sharp increase in the number of rural crimes reported in Fermanagh.

Crimestoppers offers reward after agricultural thefts

Posted: 4:48 pm September 17, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

CRIMESTOPPERS is now offering a reward following a recent spate of high value agricultural thefts in Fermanagh and in the Omagh area.

From today, (Wednesday) a reward of £3,500 is available for information given directly to the charity that results in the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The ‘Herald has reported a number of instances around Fermanagh where high value agricultural machinery has been reportedly stolen.

Advertisement

Chief Inspector Scott Fallis is hopeful the cash rewards “will encourage those with information” to come forward.

“We hope this cash reward will encourage those with information about recent thefts of items including quad bikes, to tell Crimestoppers what they know,” he explained.

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police and the reward is paid directly by them. The charity guarantees that everyone who contacts them stays 100% anonymous.

“The reward will be offered for a period of three months and I would urge anyone with knowledge about these recent crimes to please get in touch with the charity by calling their 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website Crimestoppers-uk.org .”

The reward will be available between September 17 and December 17.

Related posts:

Fermanagh staff at SWAH face frequent violence Emergency services at scene of Asda Enniskillen crash Residents shocked after burglary spree in Enniskillen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:48 pm September 17, 2025
Top
Advertisement