Crimestoppers offers reward after agricultural thefts

CRIMESTOPPERS is now offering a reward following a recent spate of high value agricultural thefts in Fermanagh and in the Omagh area.

From today, (Wednesday) a reward of £3,500 is available for information given directly to the charity that results in the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The ‘Herald has reported a number of instances around Fermanagh where high value agricultural machinery has been reportedly stolen.

Chief Inspector Scott Fallis is hopeful the cash rewards “will encourage those with information” to come forward.

“We hope this cash reward will encourage those with information about recent thefts of items including quad bikes, to tell Crimestoppers what they know,” he explained.

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police and the reward is paid directly by them. The charity guarantees that everyone who contacts them stays 100% anonymous.

“The reward will be offered for a period of three months and I would urge anyone with knowledge about these recent crimes to please get in touch with the charity by calling their 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website Crimestoppers-uk.org .”

The reward will be available between September 17 and December 17.