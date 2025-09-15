Community urged to talk more openly about suicide

A local mental health councillor has stressed the importance of speaking openly about suicide and believes government funding for mental health services is still falling short.

In recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day, the ‘Herald spoke with Raymond Farrell, a mental health councillor based in Enniskillen.

“Having a dedicated day on the calendar to highlight mental health helps shine a light on the daily struggles many in our community face,” said Mr Farrell.

He stressed that too many people still suffer in silence due to fear, stigma, and shame. “By normalising conversations around mental illness, we help people to reach out for support when it’s most needed.”

Mr Farrell, pictured below, also pointed to a worrying rise in suicide figures. In 2023, 221 people in Northern Ireland died by suicide, an increase from the previous year.

“These figures, alongside increasing pressure on counselling services and community mental health teams, show we are facing a daily battle to support those in crisis,” he warned.

Mental health services, he added, have “long suffered from underinvestment, both financially and structurally.”

“This is a major public health issue and needs to be prioritised not just because of the statistics, but because of the human and economic cost of untreated mental illness,” he added.

When it comes to supporting someone in crisis, he stressed the importance of empathy and listening without judgment. Creating a safe space and developing a safety plan becomes more achievable when someone feels truly heard.

“Always remember hopelessness is temporary, even if it feels endless. Talking about ways to end emotional pain is always better than ending your life,” he concluded. “Please, reach out.”