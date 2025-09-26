Community support continues to grow for cancer centre

The community is continuing to go above and beyond to support the Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen which is providing a vital service to people and their families who are living with cancer.

Through its base at 18 High Street, the cancer organisation provides a range of important services including specialist bra and swimwear clothing options, support groups, advice and information.

Well-known Enniskillen man Benny Cassidy completed a walking challenge, where he donated £260 to Cancer Focus, to support and help the roll-out of the important services at its new facility.

Advertisement

“A heartfelt thank you to Benny Cassidy who raised £260 through a birthday fundraiser,” Cancer Focus said, in a statement.

“This money will go directly towards our Fermanagh Cancer Support Centre which provides free practical, emotional, and social support for people with cancer and their family and friends

“Benny has visited our Fermanagh Cancer Support Centre several times and is delighted to see such an amazing resource available on his doorstep.”

People across the county are continuing to support the work at the Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen. Noel Maguire, who is living with cancer, has called for support for the Fermanagh service.

“The centre in Enniskillen is fantastic,” explained Noel.

“It took years to get it opened and we need to support it as Fermanagh people and as a community. We need to raise money to keep them services there, they’re invaluable.”

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland Chief Executive, Richard Spratt, also welcomed the support.

Advertisement

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation that will go a long way to helping us support the many families who will use our Centre during their cancer journey,” the organisation’s CEO said.

“Having a safe and welcoming sanctuary for families to visit, speak about their worries, and receive the right support makes a massive difference to how people move forward to live their most fulfilled lives.”