Club Óige brings Irish to life for the next generation

CLUB Óige, Fermanagh’s only Irish language after-school club, has become a vibrant hub for teenagers across the county.

The group resumed its weekly meetings at Fermanagh House last Friday, as it continues to grow in popularity.

Always welcoming new members, the club offers a unique space for young people to connect through Irish outside the classroom in a fun, social environment.

“Our overriding objective is for the Club Óige to establish itself because the challenge is forever to have young people enjoying Irish outside the classroom setting,” said Jim Ledwith, from organising body Sruth na hÉirne.

“Irish language is a living language and it is not just confined to the classroom and that’s why we have an after schools club to put the practice of Irish into use outside the classroom setting.

“Throughout the year from September to early June, we will have a variety of activities for the after school club including trips outside the Fermanagh house.”

Craic agus ceol

The opening meeting of this year’s Club Óige sessions coincided perfectly with Culture Night, setting the stage with traditional céilí dancing and a celebration of Irish heritage.

Club Óige attendee Éabha Meehan said the club has helped her reconnect with the Irish language in a more enjoyable way.

“I really enjoy it. I actually gave up Irish halfway through last year, so this is a really good way to keep up Irish outside the classroom,” she said.

“I used to really hate it as a subject, but I wanted to show kids that it can be fun outside of being a subject.”

Bláthnaid Rooney and Sarah McKeever shared how much fun they have at the sessions.

“We come here because for young people its hard to get Irish into nowadays, it brings Irish to a more fun out of the classroom sort of vibe, we get to dance and learn new words and have craic while we are doing it.” said Blàthnaid.

Sarah added: “It’s very fun and we get to meet up with friends from different schools.”

Senior Club Óige member Shay Meehan spoke about the personal and practical benefits of being involved with Club Óige, both for developing his Irish and for gaining valuable experience.

“It is very beneficial for people because it allows them to realise that Irish can be used outside the classroom, there is too many people think that Irish is just another subject like history or geography that not really got any practical value, it allows people to understand the different possibilities that is available with Irish,” he said.