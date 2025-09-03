Clerical changes confirmed at the Graan

FR Charles Cross said he’ll be “depending on your prayers” as he prepares to leave the Graan to take on the position of rector in Ardoyne, as the latest Passionist clerical changes are announced.

Members of the Passionist order met recently when they appointed Fr Martin Coffey CP as their new Provincial, with a number of clerical changes confirmed, impacting the Graan in Enniskillen.

Addressing the congregation on Sunday, Fr Charles Cross confirmed that he will be leaving his position of rector at the Graan, with Fr Anthony O’Leary set to take over from the start of October.

Fr Anthony is a very popular and long-serving member of the community at the Graan.

He is a former Associate Professor of Sacred Scripture at the former Milltown Institute and invited Lecturer at St Patrick’s College in Maynooth and St Patrick’s College in Carlow.

Fr Charles Cross, who joined the Graan in 2017, will now take over as rector of Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne where he will be joined by Fr Aidan Troy and Fr Godfrey from Tanzania.

“I don’t want to leave, but they asked me to and that’s the job we’re in,” explained Fr Charles.

“It’s a whole new community in Ardoyne. I’ll be depending on your prayers.”

Fr Anthony O’Leary will be the new rector at the Graan, where he will minister alongside Fr Arthur McCann, Fr Brian D’Arcy, Fr Victor Donnelly and Brother Brendan Gallagher.