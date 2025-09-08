Children offered new chickenpox vaccine

By Callum McGuigan

CHILDREN in Fermanagh will be able to avail of a new chickenpox vaccine from next year, with health chiefs aiming to eliminate the common childhood illness.

Starting in January 2026, children eligible for the shots will be offered a combined vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) – the clinical term for chickenpox – as part of the routine vaccination schedule for infants.

This decision follows a report from the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation, which researched the ‘significant impact’ involved in severe cases of chickenpox on children’s health, hospital admissions and associated treatment costs.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said, “Chickenpox is a highly contagious infectious disease. While most cases of chickenpox in children are relatively mild, many children are unwell for several days and in some cases, chickenpox can lead to hospitalisations from serious secondary infections or other complications.

“Immunisation is one of the most effective ways of preventing illness from infectious disease,” said Prof. Sir McBride.

“I encourage parents and guardians of those eligible to avail of the vaccination, when invited to do so, to help protect their children from this disease.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, added, “We are empowering parents to safeguard their children against chickenpox and its potentially serious complications with a vaccine, which has been proven safe and effective in other countries across the world.

“This vaccine prioritises children’s wellbeing and will reduce school and nursery absences, while supporting parents by minimising the need for take time off work to care for sick children.

“I am committed to ensuring every child receives the best possible start in life, and the introduction of this vaccine into the routine childhood vaccination schedule will help achieve this.”

The chickenpox vaccine has been implemented in other countries for decades, including Canada, Australia, the United States and Germany.

The eligibility criteria for children will be set out in clinical guidance covering which age groups will be offered the MMRV vaccine and when, to ensure the most effective protection for children. Parents will be contacted to arrange an appointment if their child is eligible.