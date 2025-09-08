Celebrations as Fr Pat marks ruby jubilee

THERE were jubilant scenes in St Mary’s Church in Maguiresbridge recently as parishioners attended a special mass to mark popular Fr Pat Hannigan’s 40 years in the priesthood.

A large crowd turned out for the mass, which was followed by refreshments at St Mary’s Hall where Fr Hannigan celebrated his momentous day with his family, friends, parishioners and fellow clergy.

Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin, was one of the many priests who celebrated at the mass.

Canon Jimmy McPhillips, celebrant at the service at St Mary’s Church, recalled Fr Hannigan’s “commitment and spiritual guidance” which he has maintained throughout his career as a priest.

“This is a day to celebrate a significant milestone in the life of Fr Pat as we celebrate his 40th year in ministry and to acknowledge his years of devoted service as a priest,” recalled Canon McPhillips.

“We remember Fr Pat’s dedication, commitment and spiritual guidance that he’s provided through all of those years of ministry.”

Speaking about Fr Hannigan, Archbishop Eamon Martin recalled how the local priest has left an indelible impression on many parishioners.

“In every single parish that he [Fr Hannigan] has gone, his priestly approach has been similar,” he recalled.

“He is seen as having a quiet disposition, as being a gentle person and someone who loves the people who he serves.

“He is someone who tries to bring that quiet and conscientious and sincere gift to everything that he does. For that, we are thankful.”