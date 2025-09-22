Cassidy scores 3-05 as Ederney down Kinawley

Mannok SFC Group B Round 3

SEAN Cassidy scored an impressive 3-05 for Ederney on Sunday afternoon in Garrison as they topped their championship group with a resounding 21-point victory over Kinawley.

The wind assisted Ederney took in a 3-06 to 0-01 half-time lead, while the second half kept to a similar fashion with Sean Cassidy hitting his third goal on 52 minutes to complete a memorable day for his side.

Ederney had the advantage of a beneficial wind in the opening half and they started confidently with early points from Martin McGrath and Shay Deazley.

Chris Kelly’s side struck for the opening goal on 11 minutes as a Cassidy’s shot came back off the crossbar and crossed the line as Conor McGee made sure of it with a follow up.

A Chris Snow 45’ on 17 minutes was soon followed by a second goal as again the industrious Cassidy showed his sharpness to go past two players.

He angled high for a two pointer, but the ball was misjudged and ended up in the back of the net to everyone’s shock.

It was now all Ederney and points from Paul McCusker, Shay Deazley and Deazley left the St Joseph’s side 12 ahead with Kinawley having a number of wides through placed balls.

A third Ederney goal arrived on 29 minutes as McGee again looked to have went for a point as the ball narrowed down to hit the net, while just before the half time whistle Sean McManus pointed for the Boru’s.

Kinawley needed something special and it didn’t help as the rain came down the wind advantage disappering.

Instead, Ederney hit early points from Cassidy (two-pointer) and single scores from Pól McKervey, Cassidy, Manus Maguire and Finbar Gillen.

McKervey then hit his second point, before a slight skirmish saw three yellow cards dished out by referee Gerard Gallagher.

Martin McGrath was fouled on 44 minutes which enabled Sean Cassidy to point again, while Kinawley finally showed something with points from from Paidi Drumm and substitute Dylan Boyle.

Tom Keenan netted for Kinawley on 49 minutes, but there was going to be no comeback as Shay Deazley pointed before Cassidy moved in on goal for his hat-trick for the St Joseph’s side.

Substitute Eoin Drumm pointed for Kinawley, while Deazley done well to tee up Paul McCusker for a fisted score as time ticked down.

McGee and Declan McCusker extended the Ederney lead as the game went into five additional minutes, with substitute Niall Maguire adding another score.

Cassidy kicked over on 64 minutes, before a late Tom Keenan point was quickly followed up by a quickly taken free from Paul Breen as he blasted his shot high to the net for a late Kinawley major.

Ederney were the fully deserving winners here and with the return of Mark McCauley to the team, they will fancy their chances of claiming a third New York Cup.

While for Kinawley, they now have to ready themselves for a regelation play-off against Enniskillen Gaels on Sunday.

Teams

Ederney: Chris Snow (0-01), Jack Keown, Manus Maguire (0-01), Eoghan Donnelly, Declan McCusker (0-01), Finbar Gillen (0-01), Lughaidh Donnelly, Shaun McCarron, Pol McKervey (0-02), Conor McGee (1-01), Mark McCauley, Martin McGrath (0-01), Shay Deazley (0-04), Paul McCusker (0-02), Sean Cassidy (3-05). Subs: Niall Maguire (0-01) for M McGrath (50), Darren McCusker for M McCauley (57), Calvin Brown for M Maguire (57), Oran McGee for P McKervey (59), Finlay Harron for E Donnelly (61).

Kinawley: Tiarnan McKenna, Daniel McGovern, Aichlinn O’Cathain, Liam Owens, Patrick McGovern, Donal Owens, Caolan Brennan, Ciaran Breen, Paul Breen (1-00), Paidi Drumm (0-01), Sean McManus (0-01), Ruairi Corrigan, Donnacha Morris, Tom Keenan (1-01), Dara Cathcart. Subs: Dylan Boyle (0-01) for C Brennan (24), Tomas Corrigan for D McGovern (HT), Eoin Drumm (0-01) for S McManus (46), Fionn Gilheaney for L Owens (53).

Referee: Gerard Gallagher (Devenish)