Case against drug accused to move to crown court
court

Case against drug accused to move to crown court

Posted: 5:06 pm September 12, 2025

A case involving multiple charges relating to alleged drugs offences has been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Jordan Deery (24) from Drumbeg, Enniskillen who is accused possessing and intending to supply both cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property namely cash and obstructing police.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on dates between May 25 and September 15, 2023.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court however there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Deery spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him. He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge McSorley remanded him on £250 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on October 14.

