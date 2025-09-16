Carrybridge RNLI responds to 3 rescues in 8 hours

Carrybridge RNLI was tasked to three separate rescues within an eight hour period recently.

At 12.40pm on Thursday 11 September, Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, Douglas Euan & Kay Richards was launched at the request of Belfast Coastguard, to assess a 10 metre vessel with two people on board, reported to be grounded approx. 1 mile North East of Naan Island.

Whilst the lifeboat proceeded to the casualty vessel’s location, the volunteer crew located a similar vessel underway on its own power approx. 2 miles from the initial reported position.

They came alongside this craft and were advised that this was indeed the casualty vessel which had been refloated and assisted by the two engineers onboard, who were from the company who owned the cruiser.

Later that evening whilst the crew of Carrybridge RNLI were afloat on their weekly training exercise, they were tasked again at 8.04pm by Belfast Coastguard to assess a cruiser with two people on board which had broken down between the Killyhevlin Hotel and Bellanaleck. Weather conditions remained the same as earlier in the day, with darkness starting to fall.

The volunteer crew diverted from their training exercise and proceeded to the vessels last known position. Whilst on route at 8.21pm, Belfast Coastguard contacted Carrybridge RNLI to request them to immediately divert from their current tasking and to proceed to an area around Bellanaleck to search and locate a 10 metre vessel which was taking on water and sinking.

Our flanking station Enniskillen RNLI were also afloat training and were asked by Belfast Coastguard to divert and assist the initial craft which had broken down. This allowed Carrybridge RNLI to proceed to the vessel taking on water.

Once the lifeboat crew arrived at Bellanaleck they commenced a search of the area and quickly located a cruiser which was sinking close to the public jetty. The vessel was in the process of being moved over to a slipway a short distance away using its mooring lines, by its owner and a marine engineer in order that it could be beached. The Helm deployed one of his crewmembers to help with safely securing the casualty vessel, which was completed successfully.

Speaking following the call out, Stephen Scott, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer at Carrybridge RNLI advised all boat users: “This was a busy few hours for our crew during their working week, but we are always available to help those in need. As we get to the end of the boating season we would ask all water users to take care while navigating as we enter the darker evenings and to note the lower water levels as these are reduced to combat flooding over the autumn and winter period. Before setting out on your journey we would urge all boat owners to carry out regular maintenance checks on your vessel, make sure you have the relevant charts required before starting your journey, lifejackets for all on board and a means of calling for assistance. If you see someone or something in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’’