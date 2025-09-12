‘Cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence’

A LOCAL man who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 incurable prostrate cancer has called on men to “get yourself checked” as he launches a major awareness and fundraising campaign.

Noel Maguire, a stalwart of the Knocks Grattans Hurling Club and Fermanagh hurling, recently received a devastating diagnosis of incurable prostrate cancer, prompting him to speak out in a bid to help others.

It’s believed that Noel might have been living with cancer for almost eight years, with a Prostrate-Specific Antigen blood test revealing the extent of his health issues.

“I had no real issues with my prostrate. I got the ‘hokey pokey back door test’ done and the consultant said there was nothing wrong with my prostrate,” Noel explained.

“My prostrate was producing cancer, but it wasn’t keeping it in the prostrate, it was releasing it into the blood stream.

“I’m 63 and they reckon I probably had that in my system since I was 55. That’s why I feel it’s important that men get their blood tests done,” he added.

Get checked

For Noel, he understands that with a Stage 4 diagnosis, his cancer is incurable. That’s why he’s launched an awareness campaign, to alert men of how they can catch any health concerns in time.

“If you have a history of cancer, it’s important you get yourself checked,” said the 63-year-old.

“A PSA [Prostrate-Specific Antigen] is a simple blood test where they send it away and if your PSA has risen, they’ll do more tests after it. It’s a really simple test to do.”

Since his diagnosis, Noel has launched a major campaign, where he intends to cut his renowned mullet and hair, along with some of his family and friends.

With a staggering £20,000 already secured, Noel intends to support Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, which runs the local centre in Enniskillen, and Knocks Grattans Hurling Club.

“I’m blown away by people’s generosity,” he explained.

“The boys in the hurling club have volunteered to do some head shaves. I think there’s about 10 or 11 boys doing it. I’d be confident that we’ll hit £30,000, hopefully.”

“The centre in Enniskillen is fantastic. It took years to get it opened and we need to support it as Fermanagh people and as a community. We need to raise money to keep them services there, they’re invaluable.”

Living with cancer

Noel now wants to make people aware that a cancer diagnosis “doesn’t have to be a life sentence”.

“When I was diagnosed, I said I have it now and I have to deal with it,” explained the Fermanagh man.

“I have always been positive and trying to support people to look at the positives all the time. As I say, you could get knocked down tomorrow, so what’s the difference?

“Cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence. You have to live your life and get on with it as best as you can and manage whatever issues you have. You have good days and bad days.”