Cancer cabaret show set for Kinawley

SOME of the top stars on the county music scene are set to take to the stage in Kinawley next month for a major fundraising night.

A large crowd is expected to turn out to the Kinawley Community Centre on October 14 for a night which has been arranged by the Fermanagh branch of the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the night, with Offaly singer Olivia Douglas, who has established herself as one of Ireland’s top Country acts, headlining the action-packed cabaret.

Olivia rose to fame following her appearance on ‘Glór Tíre’ in 2016 with the Ferbane singer earning a strong following, where she has gone on to win a host of awards and accolades.

She’s well-known in Country music circles in Fermanagh, as she recently partnered up with resident singer Derek Ryan on the production of his successful single ‘The Only Lie I Ever Loved’.

Olivia will be joined on the night by a number of local singers including Derrygonnelly’s Rachel McConnell, Francie Smith, Shaun Loghrey and Trillick’s ‘Glór Tíre’ winner Gavin McAloon.

The Friends of the Cancer Centre provides a range of support services to people living with cancer and their families, with a local group raising much-needed profits for the organisation.

Corporate and Events Fundraising Officer at Friends of the Cancer Centre, Ciara Bainbridge, recently praised the people of the county for continuing to make a difference to people’s lives.

“The charity has such a deep connection to Fermanagh and for over 40 years, people across the county have been raising money to support patients and families impacted by cancer,” she said.