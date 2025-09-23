Brookeborough man claims he was attacked by geese

THERE are currently 20 witnesses in the case against a Brookeborough man accused of repeatedly contacting police, including to report that he had been ‘assaulted’ by three geese and a duck.

David William Kerr (43), of Grogey Road, is charged with improper use of a communication network on dates between August 23, 2023, and April 8 this year. He has been released on bail.

A police officer previously told the court that Kerr was initially charged and bailed, but arrested again within days after allegedly breaching bail conditions by calling the 101 number when it was not a genuine emergency.

The case centres on a call made by Kerr in which he claimed he had been attacked by livestock and injured his leg. He told police he wanted action taken.

Officers advised this was not a crime and that ‘animals can’t assault anyone’.

Kerr phoned the officer again minutes later, insisting he had been ‘assaulted and attacked by livestock’ and still wanted police to act.

He was told that police could not arrest a cow or a sheep for assault. While Kerr accepted this, he argued the owner was to blame.

Although he did not specify the animals during those calls, the court previously heard Kerr had claimed on another occasion that he was attacked by ‘three geese and a duck’.

A defence barrister said the birds had been blocking the road and that Kerr had got out of his vehicle to try and move them on.

At the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court, the defence confirmed the charge is denied.

The prosecution said there are currently 20 witnesses, though efforts will be made to narrow these down.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until October 6, when a contest date is to be fixed.

Kerr was remanded on continuing bail, which includes a condition that he must not contact police unless it is a genuine emergency.