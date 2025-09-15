Bonner set to be ratified as Fermanagh GAA manager

THE Fermanagh County Board is set to meet tonight (Monday) when it’s expected that Declan Bonner will be ratified as the new Erne manager.

Bonner, who guided Donegal to two Ulster Championship titles, was identified as a favourite for the role following Donnelly’s departure and he’s received backing from some senior players.

He met with members of the Fermanagh County Board on Wednesday night.

Former Donegal player Paul Brennan, who is currently serving as Bonner’s assistant manager with Erne Gaels, will be part of his backroom team if he gets the Erne job.