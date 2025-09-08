Bogue brothers clinch late win for Tempo

CADCO IFC Group B, Round 2

Tempo 1-11 Devenish 1-9

By Pauric McGurn

TEMPO staged a remarkable turnaround in this Intermediate Championship clash played at St Patrick’s Park last Friday evening.

The Maguire’s were behind from the 12th minute before a Ryan Ingram penalty goal made it all level with four minutes remaining.

With the sides locked level at 1-9 apiece it was the Bogue brothers in Tiarnan and Caoimhin who struck for the decisive scores to claim a first victory of the Championship for Hugh Donnelly’s charges.

For Devenish they will wonder how they didn’t claim the victory on offer. They led for the majority of the game and failed to sufficiently put Tempo away in the second half and in doing that allowed the home side back into the contest.

A Cian O’Brien goal on 12 minutes eased the away side into a 0-2 to 1-1 lead and by the break Enda Lyons’ side were in control, 0-5 to 1-5.

O’Brien was at his best in the second half as he hit a number of fine scores. However Tempo were awarded a lifeline with a penalty on 56 minutes that Ryan Ingram confidently tucked past Thomas Treacy to set up a grandstand finish.

That finish seen Tiarnan Bogue convert a free on 60 minutes before his brother Caoimhin pointed in inury time to seal a sensational two point victory.

Aidan Breen hit a fantastic two pointer for the opening score in the 4th minute. Devenish took a while to get into the game as Jamie Flanagan pointed.

Flanagan then turned provider as he setup Cian O’Brien who finished neatly to the net on 12 minutes as Devenish went into the lead for the first time, 0-2 to 1-1.

Flanagan hit his second score before Rian Bogue did well to move quickly and accurately point on 16 minutes.

Jamie Flanagan made it a three point game on 21 minutes, while just two minutes later Tempo substitute Eunan McCann set up Tiarnan Bogue for a fine point for the home side.

Devenish were bossing the game but throughout this clash both sides were guilty of some poor shot selection before Thomas McHugh came forward and played in Lanty Feely who pointed for Lyons’ side.

Cian O’Brien stretched the Devenish lead to four points, while Tiarnan Bogue replied for his side a minute into additional time as the sides went in with O’Brien’s goal separating them, 0-5 to 1-5.

Malachy O’Flanagan ran at the Tempo defence early in the second half before Cian O’Brien slotted over, however Aidan Breen showed his class with his second two pointer of the game on 37 minutes, this one from a free, 0-7 to 1-6.

Cian O’Brien regained a three point lead but as the second half struggled for scores it was Tempo corner back Breandan Cassidy who came forward to fist over on 45 minutes.

Cormac Burns and Jason Love then worked the next score for Devenish which seen Cian O’Brien point from a free, while the same player just moments later pointed again this time from play, 0-8 to 1-9.

Tiarnan Bogue gave Tempo hope with a free on 51 minutes and as time ticked down only a goal separated the sides.

On 56 minutes Tempo were awarded a penalty after Niall Fee was upended in the square and Ryan Ingram showed nerves of steel to put it past Thomas Treacy making it 1-9 apiece.

As the game ticked into sixty minutes Tiarnan Bogue knocked over a free that was moved in, while in the 62nd minute his brother Caoimhin Bogue showed great accuracy to point and all of a sudden Tempo led by two.

Devenish had one last chance but a long ball in went the wrong side of the posts and the final whistle was greeted with great joy for the home side as they picked up a first win of the Championship having lost to Aghadrumsee a week previous.

Devenish who sit with one point in the Group now travel this weekend to Kinawley to face Aghadrumsee who are guaranteed top spot, while Tempo head to Lisnaskea to play Derrylin.

Tempo – Liam Maguire: Eoin Fee, Patrick Fee, Brendan Cassidy (0-1); Conor Foy, Keelan Kelly, Ben Warnock: Aidan Breen (0-4,tp), Ryan Breen; Ryan Ingram (1-0), Oisin Murphy; Caolan Corry; Rian Bogue, Tiarnan Bogue (0-5,4f), Niall Fee. Subs used: Eunan McCann for C Foy (17), Paddy Fee for P Fee, Caoimhin Bogue for K Kelly (32), Darragh McCaffrey for C Corry (43).

Devenish – Thomas Treacy; Lorcan O’Brien, Lanty Feely (0-1), Tadhg O’Brien; JJ O’Brien, Barry Mulrone, Malachy O’Flanagan, Fionan O’Brien, Jason Love; Cormac Burns, Conor McGowan, Daniel McGovern; Cian O’Brien (1-7, 1TP) Thomas McHugh, Jamie Flanagan (0-3). Subs used: Conall Maguire for D McGovern (38), John McNulty for J Flanagan (47).

Referee – Karol Bradshaw (St Patricks Donagh)