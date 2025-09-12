+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBig-hearted bikers ‘Ride Out for Prems’
Imelda Clarke, Health Care Assistant, Neonatal Unit and Frances O’Callaghan, Deputy Sister, Neonatal Unit at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen are pictured accepting a milk warmer and Yaki Hand from Mark O’Shaughnessy, Secretary for Bikers Ride Out for Prems Charity.

Big-hearted bikers ‘Ride Out for Prems’

Posted: 10:05 am September 12, 2025

THE Western Trust has expressed its gratitude for generous donations made to its neonatal units by the charity motorcycle group Bikers Ride Out for Prems.
The group, dedicated to supporting premature babies, is currently undertaking a four-day fundraising tour around Ireland.
There are 30 bikes visiting 12 hospitals who raised money to purchase medical equipment for neonatal units across the Island of Ireland. For the past 10 years Bikers Ride Out for Prems have included the hospitals in the North in their contributions.
Frances O’Callaghan, deputy sister, thanked the bikers.
“We are very grateful for the continued support from this group who have made generous donations to the Human Milk Bank, Maternity and Neonatal Units over the past number of years,” she said.

Related posts:

SWAH milk banks makes fresh appeal for donations Western Trust Obs and Gynae ranked first in NI Fermanagh nurses set to remember Viola

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:05 am September 12, 2025
Top
Advertisement