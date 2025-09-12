Big-hearted bikers ‘Ride Out for Prems’

THE Western Trust has expressed its gratitude for generous donations made to its neonatal units by the charity motorcycle group Bikers Ride Out for Prems.

The group, dedicated to supporting premature babies, is currently undertaking a four-day fundraising tour around Ireland.

There are 30 bikes visiting 12 hospitals who raised money to purchase medical equipment for neonatal units across the Island of Ireland. For the past 10 years Bikers Ride Out for Prems have included the hospitals in the North in their contributions.

Frances O’Callaghan, deputy sister, thanked the bikers.

“We are very grateful for the continued support from this group who have made generous donations to the Human Milk Bank, Maternity and Neonatal Units over the past number of years,” she said.