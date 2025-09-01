Belnaleck shock the Gaels in opener

Mannok SFC Group A, Round 1

Enniskillen 1-11 Belnaleck 0-18

By Pauric McGurn

Advertisement

BELNALECK claimed something of a surprise victory in Brewster Park last Friday evening as they started the Mannok Fermanagh Senior Football Championship in style.

The Art McMurrough’s were not fancied by many to cause Enniskillen any problems, however as the game headed into the 55th minute and the sides locked at 0-9 apiece, it was Belnaleck who gained momentum and decisive points from the excellent Garvan Quigley, substitute Dan O’Connor and Bryan Owens seen them across the winning line.

Conor Love did find the net in the five additional minutes at the end to make it a two point game, however Belnaleck were not to be denied as Daniel Kille’s side deservedly claimed a four point win.

Jamie Steele put over the opening score but in the main this was a slow burner as game took its time to ignite. A fantastic run from Lee Cullen set up Eamon Greene for Belnaleck’s opening score to level things on ten minutes.

Ciaran McBrien then showed his speed and awareness to turn quickly and point, while at the other end the Gaels Conor Watson came forward and floated over a well weighted score.

Both sides were wasteful in front of goals in the opening half but defender Nathan Tierney showed how it should be done as he came forward and registered to move the home side back into the lead, 0-3 to 0-2.

Peter Monaghan levelled matters on 14 minutes before a free from Ciaran McBrien had Daniel Kille’s side ahead again as the lead changed hands.

Advertisement

Connor McAuley banged over an impressive two pointer on 19 minutes as Belnaleck showed they can mix it, while just four minutes later McAuley again pointed to make it a four point game, Enniskillen looking out of sorts.

Ross Bogue hit a much needed two pointer for the Gaels via a free on 26 minutes and just as the game entered additional time Conall Quinn worked hard to move at pace and pointed with real confidence to leave it 0-6 to 0-7 in favour of the away side at the interval.

Just a minute was played of the second half when Enniskillen’s Michael Corless had the game all level, while skilled attacker Garvan Quigley pointed from a free on 38 minutes to regain the lead for his side.

Both sides remained guilty of wides that will surely see them work at on the training field this week, with Aaron Nolan pointing on 46 minutes to make it all level 0-8 each.

Bryan Owens and Conor Love exchanged scores as the game headed into the home straight with both sides eager to claim the opening two points of the Group A contest.

Garvan Quigley though showed his class with a two pointer on 55 minutes and just a minute later substitute Dan O’Connor hit a spectacular score from the cinema side to leave it a three point game as Belnaleck sensed victory, 0-9 to 0-12.

Garvan Quigley was again accurate on 57 minutes and the same player then struck a two pointer on 58 minutes as Belnaleck hit six points in just four minutes.

Enniskillen substitute James O’Donnell made it a four point game while Conor Love finally came to life and out away a fine goal after good work from Jack Tierney as Enniskillen looked to reel in Belnaleck in the five additional minutes, 1-10 to 0-15.

Bryan Owens had different ideas with two late points deep before Dan O’Connor again showed class and composure to point to put five between them.

Enniskillen searched for a goal but all they could muster was a Johnny Cassidy point. The Gaels could not break down the Belnaleck defence and it was the visitors who claimed the opening Group victory to the surprise of many ino doubt across the county.

This Saturday Belnaleck welcome Derrygonnelly, while Enniskillen travel to Lisnaskea this Sunday in the evening game.

Teams & Scorers

Enniskillen: Ross Bogue 0-2, Jack Tierney, Patrick Cassidy, Fabio Ledwith, Nathan Tierney 0-1, Johnny Cassidy 0-1, Ciaran Smith, Brandon Horan, Aaron Nolan 0-1, Patrick Reihill, Conall Quinn 0-1, Michael Corless 0-1, Conor Love 1-1, Conor Watson 0-1, Jamie Steele 0-1. Subs used: Cal McAnespy for P Cassidy (HT), Conor Murphy for C Watson (46), James O’Donnell 0-1 for J Steele (49), John Reihill for P Reihill (57).

Belnaleck: Ryan McNulty, Michael Keenan, Feargal Keenan, Gareth Pressley, Glenn Treacy, Kane Connor, Lee Cullen, Che Cullen, Peter Monaghan 0-1, Garvan Quigley 0-6, Eamon Greene 0-1, James Speight, Ciaran McBrien 0-2, Connor McAuley 0-3, Bryan Owens 0-3. Subs used: Dan O’Connor 0-2 for C McBrien (48), Dermot Lewsley for P Monaghan (54), Ronan McGurn for G Quigley (60+3).

Referee: James Lewis (Lisnaskea)