+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAABeattie leads way for St Pat’s in Fermanagh JFC win
St Patrick’s Donagh forward Nathan Beattie eyes up the uprights as Connor McGirr tries to block his path. Photos: Martin Brady

Beattie leads way for St Pat’s in Fermanagh JFC win

Posted: 9:00 pm September 17, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

St Pat’s Donagh 5-18

Coa 0-07

TWO second half goals from Nathan Beattie helped St Patrick’s Donagh to a heavy 26-point victory over Coa on Sunday afternoon as they set up a championship semi-final with Newtownbutler.

Advertisement

The game, which was played at Louis Leonard Memorial Park, was never in any doubt with Gary Maguire’s side proving too strong and too slick for a lacklustre and struggling Coa side.

St Pat’s dominated the first half, opening up a 0-10 to 0-05 lead at the break.

Caoilte Farry managed to open the scoring for the O’Dwyers, before the Donagh side hit a barrage of points through Thomas Cadden, Beattie (2) and two good scores from the lively Jimmy Tormey.

Aidan Ormsby’s Coa side scored five in the opening half, with the clinical Farry striking over successive two-pointers to give his side a foothold in the game.

St Pat’s finished the stronger however with a Cameron McBrien two-pointer and three scores from the classy Beattie giving them a five-point interval advantage.

Any hopes of a Coa revival were quickly dismissed after the restart with St Pat’s adding points from Beattie, Dara Treacy, Tormey and David Mohan.

Their first goal then arrived through Treacy, with their influential forward Bran McDermott netting in quick succession to put the game beyond doubt.

Advertisement

Farry kicked another two points for the O’Dwyers, but they were a mere consolation as the Donagh side controlled to pile up the scores with Beattie coolly dispatching a well-struck penalty.

Tiernan Wray, Tormey, Beattie and Dara O’Reilly then added further points to extend their advantage.

Gary Maguire’s side finished the game strong, hitting another two goals to bring their tally for the day to five, with O’Reilly and Tormey striking home for their other majors.

Related posts:

Fermanagh GAA league final to be replayed Bonner set to be ratified as Fermanagh GAA manager Declan Bonner appointed Fermanagh GAA manager

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:00 pm September 17, 2025
Top
Advertisement