Beattie leads way for St Pat’s in Fermanagh JFC win

St Pat’s Donagh 5-18

Coa 0-07

TWO second half goals from Nathan Beattie helped St Patrick’s Donagh to a heavy 26-point victory over Coa on Sunday afternoon as they set up a championship semi-final with Newtownbutler.

Advertisement

The game, which was played at Louis Leonard Memorial Park, was never in any doubt with Gary Maguire’s side proving too strong and too slick for a lacklustre and struggling Coa side.

St Pat’s dominated the first half, opening up a 0-10 to 0-05 lead at the break.

Caoilte Farry managed to open the scoring for the O’Dwyers, before the Donagh side hit a barrage of points through Thomas Cadden, Beattie (2) and two good scores from the lively Jimmy Tormey.

Aidan Ormsby’s Coa side scored five in the opening half, with the clinical Farry striking over successive two-pointers to give his side a foothold in the game.

St Pat’s finished the stronger however with a Cameron McBrien two-pointer and three scores from the classy Beattie giving them a five-point interval advantage.

Any hopes of a Coa revival were quickly dismissed after the restart with St Pat’s adding points from Beattie, Dara Treacy, Tormey and David Mohan.

Their first goal then arrived through Treacy, with their influential forward Bran McDermott netting in quick succession to put the game beyond doubt.

Advertisement

Farry kicked another two points for the O’Dwyers, but they were a mere consolation as the Donagh side controlled to pile up the scores with Beattie coolly dispatching a well-struck penalty.

Tiernan Wray, Tormey, Beattie and Dara O’Reilly then added further points to extend their advantage.

Gary Maguire’s side finished the game strong, hitting another two goals to bring their tally for the day to five, with O’Reilly and Tormey striking home for their other majors.