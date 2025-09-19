Autumn programme strikes a chord at the Ardhowen

The Ardhowen Theatre has unveiled a packed autumn line-up, with something to suit every taste, from choral and country to folk, yoga and dance.

Caritas, the contemporary classical mixed-voice choir directed by Helen Hamill, will once again take to the stage for its annual Variety Concert on Thursday, September 25, at 8pm. Now celebrating more than a decade of music-making, the Fermanagh ensemble has earned a reputation for versatility, performing an impressive repertoire of classical, sacred, easy listening, musical theatre and traditional Irish works. This year’s concert will also shine a spotlight on the choir’s soloists, promising an uplifting evening that showcases the depth of talent within the group.

The following evening, Friday, September 26, at 8pm, Mayo’s Gerry Guthrie brings his much-praised live show to the theatre. Leading his own five-piece band since 2010, Guthrie has collected honours including Vocal Performance of the Year, Musician of the Year and Album of the Year. With six studio albums and a string of radio hits such as New Moon Over My Shoulder, The Boxer and The Lucky Horseshoe, he has firmly established himself as one of Ireland’s finest country performers. Special guests Kathy Durkin and Sean Corrigan will also appear on the night.

Folk audiences are in for a treat on Thursday, October 2, at 9pm, when singer-songwriter Eilidh Patterson performs in the Gallery Bar. Known for her warm and captivating style, Patterson moves seamlessly through bluegrass, pop, gospel and folk, with songs rooted in personal experience. She has released five studio albums and performed at major festivals from Folk Alliance to South by Southwest.

Regular classes continue as part of the Ardhowen programme. Yoga and chair yoga, led by Cathy McManus, take place every Monday morning at 10am and 11.30am. Set dancing workshops with Brenda Murphy also return for an eight-week block beginning on Tuesday evenings at 7pm.

The full programme of events is available on the Ardhowen website at www.ardhowen.com. The theatre can also be followed on Facebook at @ardhowentheatre or contacted by email at ardhowen@fermanaghomagh.com.