Appeal for volunteers to help protect children

The NSPCC is appealing to people across Fermanagh to volunteer in local primary schools, with the charity struggling to find locals to help out in the county.

The children’s charity’s ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ programme teaches school children how to recognise abuse, to understand that it’s never their fault, and to know how to get help.

To date there are no volunteers in Fermanagh to deliver these vital messages.

Advertisement

Janice Blakley, who has worked for the NSPCC for 23 years, manages the programme locally and stressed more volunteers were urgently needed.

“Many children don’t realise what they’re experiencing is abuse. Some are afraid to speak out,” she said.

“We have delivered the programme in every primary school across Fermanagh, which is fantastic.

“However, the lack of volunteers in the area means we can’t provide our workshops, which are such an important part of the service.

“We are appealing to people across the county to think about volunteering to help us provide more in-person workshops and protect even more children.”

The Speak Out Stay Safe programme includes assemblies and workshops designed for children aged five to 11, and features the NSPCC’s mascot, Buddy.

Workshops are child-friendly, avoiding scary language and encouraging children to speak to a trusted adult.

Advertisement

Ms Blakely concluded, “You don’t need to have experience working with children. You just need to be over 16, have good communication skills, and a passion for keeping children safe.”

“With your help, even more children in Fermanagh can be protected from abuse.”

If you or anyone you know is suffering from child abuse call 0800 1111

To volunteer or find out more email janice.porter@nspcc.org.uk