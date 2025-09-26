Alleged assaults on two women

Charges of assaulting two women during the same alleged incident have been out to an Enniskillen man who appeared in court.

Christopher Warrington (31) from Irvinestown Road is accused of committing the offences on February 19, 2024.

A defence solicitor told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges are denied.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until October 6 when a contest date is to be fixed.