Aisling Centre shares a message of hope

Kindness and open communication can have a huge impact in helping someone who is considering suicide, according to local experts on this sensitive yet pervasive subject.

Based in Enniskillen, the Aisling Centre is a local mental health service offering free, confidential, and professional counselling and psychotherapy services to those living in Fermanagh.

Speaking to the ‘Herald on World Suicide Prevention Day, a spokesperson for the service the day was created “to send a clear message to all levels of society, suicide can be prevented.”

They stressed suicide prevention was not just about responding to crisis situations, it also means tackling the stigma around mental health and suicide, which often stops people from asking for help.

“It’s about building strong, supportive communities where people feel connected and valued,” they continued.

“By breaking down that stigma, we create an environment where individuals feel safe to reach out.

“It’s crucial that everyone knows they are not alone and that support is available.”

The spokesperson for the valuable local service said small acts of kindness, talking openly, and listening without judgment could go a long way.

The Aisling Centre runs a ‘Bereaved by Suicide’ support group, meeting monthly on the first Monday of each month.

They also hold an annual Tree of Lights service each November to remember loved ones lost to suicide